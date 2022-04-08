Bennett Gives ‘Free Rein’ to Security Forces After Tel Aviv Attack

i24 News – Israel’s premier on Friday gave security agencies “full freedom” of operation to curb the surge of Palestinian terrorism, after the latest deadly attack saw a gunman kill three men in a popular nightlife spot in Tel Aviv.

“There are not and will not be limits for this war,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, speaking hours after security forces killed the Palestinian assailant following a 10-hour manhunt.

“We are granting full freedom of action to the army, the Shin Bet (the domestic security agency) and all security forces in order to defeat the terror,” he added.

The officers found the shooter hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said. During an exchange of fire the terrorist was killed.

The bar attack was the latest in a string of deadly street assaults that killed 14 people and shook the country.

The IDF announced on Friday a series of steps approved by Chief of General Staff Aviv Kochavi aimed at preventing future attacks and thwarting the infiltration of terrorists from the West Bank.

Kochavi ordered increased IDF activity in the northern West Bank, where Thursday’s assailant lived, reinforcements to the Israel Police, and buttressing of the West Bank security barrier with special forces units and observation troops.