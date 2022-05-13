Israeli Police Clash With Palestinians at Journalist’s Funeral

Israeli police clashed with Palestinian mourners packed around the coffin of killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh at the start of her funeral procession in Jerusalem on Friday.

Police officers faced scores of flag-waving and chanting Palestinians in the compound of St. Joseph’s Hospital in eastern Jerusalem, television footage showed.

Officers then charged the crowd and at one point the group carrying her coffin backed against a wall and almost dropped the casket, recovering it just before one end hit the ground.

A few minutes later, Abu Akleh’s coffin was placed in a vehicle that headed toward the Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Virgin in Jerusalem’s Walled Old City, where the ceremony proceeded peacefully.

In a statement, Israeli police said that “under the auspices of the funeral and taking cynical advantage of it, hundreds of people began disrupting the public order before it even began.”

“As the coffin was about to exit the hospital, stones began to be thrown at officers from the hospital’s plaza, and the officers were forced to use riot dispersal means,” police said. There was no immediate comment from Palestinian authorities.

The violent scenes underlined the growing anger over Abu Akleh’s killing which has threatened to add further fuel to an already raging conflict.

Abu Akleh, who had covered Palestinian affairs and the Middle East for more than two decades, was shot while reporting on an Israeli raid in the West Bank on Wednesday.

Israel’s government initially suggested Palestinian fire might have been to blame, but officials have also said they could not rule out it was Israeli gunfire that killed her, as the investigation is ongoing. Palestinian authorities described Abu Akleh’s killing as an assassination by Israeli forces, and have rejected Israeli efforts to conduct a joint probe to determine culpability.

INVESTIGATIONS AND RAIDS

The Israeli military said on Friday that its initial investigation “concluded that it is not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire which hit and killed Ms. Abu Akleh.”

The inquiry has raised two possibilities, the military said in a statement. The first, that Abu Akleh was hit by Palestinian militants who fired dozens of bullets toward Israeli military vehicles, “which is also the direction where Ms. Abu Akleh was.”

The second, that an Israeli soldier returning fire from a jeep toward a gunman had inadvertently hit her. The vehicle was around 200 meters from Abu Akleh, the military said.

Israeli forces on Friday resumed raids on the outskirts of Jenin, where Abu Akleh was killed.

IDF troops and Palestinian gunmen engaged in gunfire, seriously wounding an Israeli counter-terrorism officer, who later succumbed to his wounds.

The Jenin Brigade, a wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, said its fighters were engaging in armed clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin. At least 13 were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel has stepped up raids amid a string of deadly terror attacks by Israeli Arab and Palestinian assailants, including several hailing from Jenin, that have killed 19 people.