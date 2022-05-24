Examining the Fight for Israel at the United Nations

Danny Danon, who formerly served as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations and now serves as Chairman of the World Likud, has just released a passionate book, “In the Lion’s Den: Israel and the World,” which is a must-read for anyone interested in Israel and the Middle East.

The book explores Danon’s struggles and successes as Israel’s UN ambassador, during the Obama-Trump years. In the book, Danon reveals his behind-the-scenes strategy and planning, and describes the methods he used to counter the daily harsh and unjust criticism of Israel at the UN and around the world.

The book looks at the US’ role at the United Nations under the Obama administration, which many have characterized as anti-Israel, and during the more pro-Israel US government under Donald Trump. The book’s foreword is penned by Nikki Haley, America’s ambassador to the UN from 2017-2019.

Before discussing politics and diplomacy, Danon first touches on intimate moments throughout his life. The reader learns about his fathers’ journey from Egypt to Israel, and the poverty his father’s family endured upon reaching the Jewish homeland. Danon reflects upon the unique challenges that Sephardic Jews faced when emigrating to Israel, and reveals the trauma suffered by his father, which deeply affected the family’s worldview. (You can read an excerpt of that here).

One of the most fascinating parts of the book concerns Danon’s actions against United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, in December 2016 which stated that Israel’s settlement activity constitutes a “flagrant violation” of international law, and has “no legal validity.”

“In the Lion’s Den” is Danon’s second book. Like the first, “The Will to Prevail,” it is a strong call-to-action, providing world Jewry with a toolkit to tackle anti-Israel hate, now and in the future.

Danny Danon is a fighter for Israel, an advocate for Israel and an ideologue who has spent his life fighting for the Jewish people. His book is necessary reading for those who are interested in the Middle East and the State of Israel.

Ronn Torossian is a Public Relations executive.