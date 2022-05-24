Tuesday, May 24th | 24 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Forces Come Under Palestinian Fire Near Jenin; Seize Terror Suspect, Assault Rifles

Teenage Gunman Kills 18 Children at Texas Elementary School

German Antisemitism Monitor: Berlin Attacks Rose in 2021, Included Cases of ‘Extreme Violence’

Jerusalem Day Flag March Will Limit Attendance at Western Wall

The Netherlands Searches Art Collection for Nazi-Looted Works in Government Buildings, Museums

Gal Gadot Investing in Israeli Edtech Startup Safe School

US Designates Hamas Leaders Over Terror Organization’s ‘Secret Investment Portfolio’

Palestinian Incitement to Murder Is Based on Anti-Jewish Discrimination

Turkish Foreign Minister Backs Palestinians Ahead of Israel Talks

CUNY Law School Honors Student Who Called for ‘One Solution – Intifada’

May 24, 2022 10:23 am
0

Examining the Fight for Israel at the United Nations

avatar by Ronn Torossian

Opinion

Israel’s former UN Ambassador Danny Danon attending a virtual Security Council meeting. Photo: Israel UN Mission.

Danny Danon, who formerly served as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations and now serves as Chairman of the World Likud, has just released a passionate book, “In the Lion’s Den: Israel and the World,” which is a must-read for anyone interested in Israel and the Middle East.

The book explores Danon’s struggles and successes as Israel’s UN ambassador, during the Obama-Trump years. In the book, Danon reveals his behind-the-scenes strategy and planning, and describes the methods he used to counter the daily harsh and unjust criticism of Israel at the UN and around the world.

The book looks at the US’ role at the United Nations under the Obama administration, which many have characterized as anti-Israel, and during the more pro-Israel US government under Donald Trump. The book’s foreword is penned by Nikki Haley, America’s ambassador to the UN from 2017-2019.

Before discussing politics and diplomacy, Danon first touches on intimate moments throughout his life. The reader learns about his fathers’ journey from Egypt to Israel, and the poverty his father’s family endured upon reaching the Jewish homeland. Danon reflects upon the unique challenges that Sephardic Jews faced when emigrating to Israel, and reveals the trauma suffered by his father, which deeply affected the family’s worldview. (You can read an excerpt of that here).

Related coverage

May 24, 2022 11:42 am
0

Palestinian Incitement to Murder Is Based on Anti-Jewish Discrimination

The international community provides hundreds of millions of dollars to the Palestinian people every year, through the Palestinian Authority (PA). We...

One of the most fascinating parts of the book concerns Danon’s actions against United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, in December 2016 which stated that Israel’s settlement activity constitutes a “flagrant violation” of international law, and has “no legal validity.”

“In the Lion’s Den” is Danon’s second book. Like the first, “The Will to Prevail,” it is a strong call-to-action, providing world Jewry with a toolkit to tackle anti-Israel hate, now and in the future.

Danny Danon is a fighter for Israel, an advocate for Israel and an ideologue who has spent his life fighting for the Jewish people. His book is necessary reading for those who are interested in the Middle East and the State of Israel.

Ronn Torossian is a Public Relations executive.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.