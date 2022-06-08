Israeli Troops Arrest 21 Terror Suspects Amid Clashes With Palestinian Rioters

Israeli security forces arrested a total of 21 terror suspects overnight in the West Bank amid clashes with Palestinian rioters.

The Israeli military, border police, and Shin Bet internal security service jointly conducted counterterrorism operations in a number of areas, including the towns of Ni’lin, Bayt Rima, Beit Fajr, Beit Dagan, Rujeib, Mughayir, Al-Ram, Bidu, al Fawar, and in the city of Bethlehem.

Palestinians hurled explosive devices at Israeli forces as two terror suspects were arrested in the northern West Bank, near Nablus. During operations in the city of Beitunia, west of Ramallah, a number of Palestinians threw stones and paint bottles at troops, the IDF said.

In the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho, about 20 Palestinians fueled a violent riot against security forces who sought to apprehend a terror suspect.

“The Palestinian rioters hurled stones and Molotov cocktails at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means,” the IDF stated, adding that no Israeli soldiers were injured.

Another four Palestinians suspected of involvement in terror activities were arrested in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm, as well as the town of Yabad in the northern West Bank. Diaa Hamarsheh, a 27-year-old who shot dead five people in Bnei Brak in late March and was reportedly linked to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, had come from Yabad.

Israeli security forces have in recent week stepped up counterterrorism operations in the West Bank, in a bid to stem a wave of attacks by Palestinian and Israeli Arab perpetrators that killed 19 people since March.

Separately, Israel Police reported that a Palestinian driver pulled over for a security check at the Al-Fawaar junction in the southern Hebron in the West Bank on Wednesday grabbed the M16 rifle of one of the police officers and drove off. The driver later turned himself in to Palestinian security forces.